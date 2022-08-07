Former WWE Superstar names Brock Lesnar as 'Thanos' of professional wrestling

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) believes Brock Lesnar is 'Thanos' of professional wrestling.

Brock Lesnar has been a dominating force in the world of sports for over two decades. From WWE to UFC, The Beast Incarnate has won major world titles in every promotion or squared circle he ever stepped foot in. Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam 2022 where he lost to Roman Reigns.

Castagnoli, who recently won the ROH World Championship, is having the best year of his career. He joined AEW after his departure from WWE and became a member of Blackpool Combat Club.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Castagnoli named Lesnar as the Thanos of professional wrestling:

“I think it will probably be Brock Lesnar,” said Claudio Castagnoli. [H/T - WrestleZone]

It would be interesting to see Lesnar play the part of Thanos if the film was made under WWE Studios.

Cesaro speculates why Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar's reunion nixed his plans

In 2014, Castagnoli was one of the hottest commodities on the planet when it came to professional wrestling. After a lengthy United States Championship run, the Swiss Superman was ready to win the world title. He became the inaugural winner of Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 30.

After Mania, Castagnoli aligned himself with Paul Heyman and left The Real Americans. The two worked as a pair for months but the duo went their own way when The Beast Incarnate returned to the company.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar speculated on why the pair went their separate ways:

"I can speculate. I think Paul said the same thing, that he was put out there to talk about Brock Lesnar ending the streak and I was the tool because I could wrestle. It was an excuse for him to go out there and talk about Brock. Brock came back and I stopped being with Paul. It was a series of unfortunate events for me. Looking back, it was a great learning experience. I got the chance to wrestle great guys and to be out there with Paul Heyman and watch him do his thing," said Claudio Castagnoli. [H/T - Fightful]

It would have been interesting to see Heyman manage to advocate for the Swiss Superman and The Beast Incarnate at the same time in near future.

Do you think Cesaro should have won the world title in WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far