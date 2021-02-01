AEW Star reacts to Christian's return in the WWE Royal Rumble

Last night at the WWE Royal Rumble, Christian entered as the twenty-fourth entrant, lasting until the final four before being eliminated by Seth Rollins. This wowed many fans and wrestlers alike, even some that are outside of WWE's boundaries.

AEW star and former WWE wrestler Cash Wheeler tweeted out his reaction to Christian's return, praising him for the showing that he had last night.

God damn it Christian is so good. So happy to see him back. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) February 1, 2021

Cash Wheeler of FTR showed his admiration for Christian in the tweet. Although Cash and Christian have never shared the ring, it is likely that these two wrestlers have met backstage at NXT at some point.

Christian not only saw some familiar faces in the WWE Royal Rumble in the likes of Rey Mysterio and Edge, but also clashed with the stars of the current generation like Riddle and Seth Rollins.

This was Christian's first sanctioned match in WWE since March of 2014, after which he was 'retired' from in-ring action. Christian had also taken part in an unsanctioned match last year against Randy Orton, but that was more of a segment than a match given how it went.

So where does Christian go from here in WWE?

Edge and Christian were reunited in the Royal Rumble

Christian lasted a good while in the Rumble and performed some athletic manoeuvres in the ring. From the looks of things, Christian might be having another big match in WWE very soon.

In the the post Royal Rumble interview, Christian teased the possibility of "one more match" before signing off. There is a vast pool of talent in WWE right now that he can choose from.

Although, Christian didn't win the Rumble last night, his close friend and former partner Edge was able to outlast twenty-nine other competitors to earn a Championship opportunity at WrestleMania this year.