32-year-old star reacts to Rhea Ripley's uncomfortable incident with fans, tweets four-word message

WWE star Rhea Ripley recently criticized a portion of fans who were put on notice by her for their behavior at the airport.

After her tweet, a video of a visibly tired Ripley signing autographs at the airport went viral. Reacting to the same, AEW star Swerve Strickland sent a message to the WWE star.

Taking to Twitter, Strickland sent a four-word message as he tried his best to show support to her former colleague.

"This is her brutality," wrote Strickland.

Check out Swerve Strickland's tweet:

WWE legend Lita is rooting for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

WWE legend Lita is rooting for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Speaking in an interview with Forbes, she showed her support for the Judgment Day star despite her being a heel.

"I know she is the heel in this match, but I'm rooting for [Rhea Ripley]," said the veteran.

She added:

"Charlotte has earned her shot, but she was also presented with a spot because of her lineage and has just stepped up and continues to rise to the occasion. Whereas I do feel like Rhea created her spot, and she's just getting started, but it has culminated in this high-profile match at WrestleMania."

Ripley won this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She entered the match at the number one spot and went all the way before eliminating Liv Morgan to win the Rumble. With the win, The Eradicator earned a shot at either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Title.

She eventually chose to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title, setting up a match against Charlotte Flair in the process. Ripley and Flair have previously crossed paths at WrestleMania.

Should Ripley become the new SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comment section.

Poll : 0 votes