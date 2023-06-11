AEW star reacts to Scarlett Bordeaux's two-word message after a huge segment on WWE SmackDown

AEW star Danni Ellexo recently reacted to Scarlett Bordeaux's latest Instagram post following this week's WWE SmackDown.

On this week's episode, Bordeaux attacked AJ Styles after walking up to him on the commentary desk. This allowed Karrion Kross to blindside and attack The Phenomenal One from the crowd.

WWE has confirmed that Bordeaux will team up with Kross next week for a Mixed Tag Team Match against AJ Styles and Mia Yim. Taking to Instagram, she posted a two-word message to which Danni Ellexo reacted by leaving a comment.

Dutch Mantell is a fan of Scarlett Bordeaux's work but isn't impressed by Karrion Kross

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently stated that he is a fan of Scarlett Bordeaux's work but isn't satisfied with former NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Kross' gimmick isn't working on the main roster. He thinks that the former NXT Champion isn't intriguing enough.

"I don't think he is going to advance because there is nothing really to advance at this point. That tick tock sh** ain't getting it. Tick tock, okay we get it! But, there is something missing there, and there is no intrigue about him; there is no nothing. Sid, do you agree? He doesn't excite me! No!" said Mantell.

"Karrion Kross, I've said it from the beginning, but there's something missing! Totally missing! When he does his interviews, I don't feel anything. I mean, the girl, she has more interest than he does."

While Kross' gimmick isn't everyone's cup of tea, the 37-year-old, alongside his wife, will aim for a big win over The O.C. on next week's episode of SmackDown.

