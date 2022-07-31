"Oldberg wanted to get catering but fell down walking in?" - AEW star responds to Dolph Ziggler's post about Goldberg

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently took to Twitter ahead of SummerSlam to share an interesting take on his match against Goldberg from a few years back. It also garnered a reaction from AEW star Jake Hager.

The Show Off lost to Goldberg in under two minutes at SummerSlam 2019, and he seems to have an untold story about the match. Ziggler promised that fans would someday get to hear all the backstage details about the bout, as he noted in a tweet:

"You would pay big bucks to hear the story about this day… & 1 day you will Happy #SummerSlam," wrote Dolph Ziggler.

Dolph Ziggler's social media post expectedly also received a lot of attention online. Amongst all the reactions, Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger in WWE) didn't miss out on the chance to take a shot at Goldberg as he made fun of the Hall of Famer.

"Take my money. …Let me guess Oldberg wanted to get catering but fell down walking in?," Hager responded.

Dolph Ziggler's unexpected SummerSlam showdown against Goldberg

Goldberg wasn't advertised for a match heading into SummerSlam 2019, as the focus was on Dolph Ziggler and his issues with Shawn Michaels during the show's build-up. Ziggler came out during the premium live event and issued an open challenge to other locker room members.

Unfortunately for Ziggler, Goldberg answered his call and came out for an impromptu match at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The former Intercontinental Champion experienced a hot start to the match as he caught Goldberg off guard with two well-placed superkicks, which surprisingly got him a one-count.

The WCW legend blocked Ziggler's third attempted superkick and delivered his signature finishing moves, the Spear and the Jackhammer, to pick up the win in one minute and fifty seconds.

Ziggler paid the price for taunting Goldberg as the former Universal Champion returned from the back to perform two more spears during a post-match angle.

