Ricky Starks has been quite impressive since his AEW debut against Cody a few weeks ago on Dynamite. Since then, Starks has signed with AEW and is now aligned with Taz and Brian Cage. Starks cut a fantastic promo last week on AEW Dynamite even though he ended up on the losing side in the main event, after being pinned by Darby Allin.

.@OfficialTAZ hands the mic off and @starkmanjones tears it up 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YBohblDxqy — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 30, 2020

Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by Fightful and spoke about how people compared him to The Rock because of how he dressed. Starks said he just dressed nice and didn't get the comparisons with The Rock:

That's how I dress. People are like, 'Oh, he's trying to be like someone.' No, that's how I like to dress. I like nice clothes and fashion. No one has ever told me that I can't dress a certain way. I have people that will clown on me back there, but it doesn't matter. If anything, I'd rather win the Best Dressed Award over anything. The issue is, fans are used to people coming out in Nikes and basketball shorts and they see someone like me and it goes up against what they're used to and they go, 'This dude looks wack because he's wearing Gucci slip-on shoes with a Gucci belt and a knit top and gold chain.' Dude, I look fly as hell. I just don't get why, if someone dresses nice, why do you have to be The Rock?

Ricky Starks shows off the damage to his back after AEW Dynamite

Both grateful and mad at @realbrittbaker for capturing this footage of @starkmanjones' back 😷 Anyone else feeling a little woozy? pic.twitter.com/OpMcajFG5w — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 30, 2020

Ricky Starks teamed up with Brian Cage in the main event of last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Starks and Cage faced AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin but ended up on the losing side.

The finish of the match saw Darby Allin take out a skateboard covered with tack. He then headed to the top rope and leaped off with the skateboard, landing on Ricky Starks' back. Himmediately started bleeding and was quickly pinned by Allin.

We later saw footage of the damage done to Starks' back on Twitter.