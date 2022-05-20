"It might all be a part of a story" - AEW star is unsure if the Sasha Banks-Naomi incident is real (Exclusive)

Kaun recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling and said that Sasha Banks and Naomi's issues with WWE could all be a storyline.

The controversy surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi has been the talk of the town in wrestling circles. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions recently walked out of RAW and many people are still confused as to whether the entire incident was a work or a shoot.

Kaun noted that the truth is still not out in the public domain and was interested to see how the whole situation plays out. Here's what the ROH wrestler told Sportskeeda' Riju Dasgupta:

"It might all be a part of a story; we don't actually know the truth yet, so I'm curious to see what happens, but I definitely respect those two women because I understand like, even in real place work situations when you're kind of fed up with it, you go an find a new job, or you find a better place to be happy. That's the most important thing to me, your own happiness." [17:24 - 17:45]

Kaun understands why Sasha Banks and Naomi allegedly stood up to WWE officials

Reports doing the rounds suggest that Sasha Banks and Naomi were unhappy with their position and the status of the women's tag team division. The duo didn't feel respected by WWE and took the drastic step of walking out of an event.

Kaun commented on the specualtion and felt that Banks and Naomi were big names who had the right to speak out against high-ranking executives. Sasha Banks has often compared herself to Vince McMahon, and Kaun even recalled her statement from an episode of the Broken Skull sessions podcast.

The Minnesota-based wrestler believes that talents like Sasha Banks and Naomi have the freedom to quit if they are indeed concerned about their future:

"It's tough, but I think so. I remember seeing this clip of Sasha talking on the Broken Skull podcast, talking about how hard she's worked. And now, at the level she is at, she is even eating steak like Vince. It's no more asking to be thankful for the opportunities; of course, you'd be humble and thankful for the opportunities, but at some point, I think you get to a place in your career where, if you don't feel like you're being respected, then you can kind of do what you want to do," said Kaun. "It's all about respect. If you feel you are worth something, then why not? If they are not respecting me here, then I don't need to be here. I kind of believe in the same thing." [16:44 - 17:21]

More chapters are yet to unfold in the Sasha Banks-Naomi saga. Several fans are surprised that WWE is yet to fire the two superstars, but there is a big reason why this hasn't happened. Read more on that right here.

