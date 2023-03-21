AEW star sends a message to Bayley on her 10-year anniversary in WWE

AEW star Saraya recently sent a message to Bayley on her tenth anniversary in WWE.

The Role Model first made her NXT debut in 2013 when she lost to Saraya, who was known as Paige at the time. However, in the subsequent years, Bayley won the NXT Championship after defeating Sasha Banks.

Shortly after, she was promoted to the main roster where she continued to shine. She won the Women's Tag Team Titles, SmackDown, and RAW Women's Championships and was also the first women's Grand Slam Champion. She is currently one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the company.

Today marks her tenth anniversary in WWE and to commemorate the day, her first NXT opponent Saraya had a special message for The Role Model.

She tweeted a meme to go with the caption, which can be found here.

Bayley lost to Rhea Ripley on her 10-year anniversary

The former women's champion's tenth anniversary didn't go according to plan. After interrupting Rhea Ripley on RAW, Bayley accepted her challenge for a match.

The two women put on an excellent back-and-forth contest. Both women showed how much they wanted to win the match. Damage CTRL made their presence felt throughout the match by distracting Rhea Ripley while allowing the Role Model to gain the advantage.

However, Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus came out midway through the bout to ensure that Damage CTRL didn't get involved. Despite her best efforts, The Role Model came up short after Rhea Ripley finished her off with the Riptide.

Ripley will contest Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Damage CTRL will take on the team of Lynch, Stratus, and Lita at the Show of Shows.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes