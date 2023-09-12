AEW star sends a message after Nia Jax returns to WWE

WWE Superstar Nia Jax made her much-awaited return to the company on the latest episode of RAW. AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) took to social media to send a message after Jax's return.

Jax's last WWE appearance came at the Royal Rumble back in January 2023. Since then, she did not make any appearances until the latest episode of the red brand.

In the main event of this week's RAW, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. During the match, Nia Jax came out of nowhere and attacked the latter, which helped Mami successfully defend her title.

However, after the match, she came inside the ring to confront The Eradicator. The Irresistible Force took out the champion as well, making it clear that she would go after her title.

Lana took to Twitter to send a message to Jax following her WWE return. The AEW star wrote that she loves wrestling and was a fan of The Irresistible Force's work as a heel.

"[Nia Jax] is such a heel haha. I love wrestling," Lana wrote.

Booker T wanted to see Nia Jax return to WWE

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that he wants to see more of Jax in WWE and believes she won't lose to anyone if she wins a championship.

"I don't think we got a chance to see enough of Nia Jax when she was around. I thought Jax was like Godzilla, that was just going to walk the earth and pummel everything in front of her, just destroy everything. I think if Jax gets the championship, she'd have it forever. One of those types of deals. I would love to see Jax come back and do something big."

Fans went wild when the 39-year-old made her return, and they now believe that she would give a tough fight to Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for her.

