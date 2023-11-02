AEW star sends subtle message to his WWE Superstar wife after stealing her popular finishing move

A current AEW star quietly paid tribute to his WWE Superstar wife on social media after he used her finishing maneuver in a recent match in Atlanta.

Andrade El Idolo has been married to Charlotte Flair since last year, but the couple have been together since 2019. There were breakup rumors a few months ago, but it seems like they are still together. Flair has not removed their photos together on Instagram.

In a post on his Instagram account, Andrade sent a subtle message to The Queen after he performed the Figure 8 in a match against Metalik at Mucha Lucha Atlanta. He didn't mention Charlotte by name but acknowledged how difficult it was to execute.

"I never thought that I could do the Figure 8 because of my weight and that I could do the bridge with my feet tied. Respect for those who apply it almost every show!!! 😘 Very difficult for someone who weighs 245 lbs!!!!" Andrade wrote.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo met in WWE but got married when he was already signed to AEW. Andrade left WWE after he requested his release in March 2021. He's been with AEW for more than two years but has not had the success many hoped for.

How did Charlotte Flair come up with her WWE finisher?

In a video shared by WWE on FOX on their website back in 2020, Charlotte Flair explained the origins of the Figure 8 Leg Lock. Flair paid homage to her father's finishing move, which was called the Figure 4 Leg Lock.

At the suggestion of NXT head coach Sarah Amato, Charlotte used a bridge to modify the submission hold. The aesthetic of the maneuver looked great, with former NXT Tag Team Champion Simon Gotch coming up with the name Figure 8.

It was given that name because it looked twice as good as the Figure 4. Charlotte has used the maneuver to win countless matches and several championships in her career.

Who do you think has a better Figure 8? Charlotte Flair or Andrade El Idolo? Share your answers in the comments section below.

