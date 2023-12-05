AEW star shares cute workout picture with Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley may be one of the top WWE Superstars in 2023, but she has an important link with rival promotion AEW.

Her real-life fiancé, Buddy Matthews, shared an Instagram story earlier today, which featured dumbbell sets. The two have previously been seen working out together on social media.

Buddy Matthews' Instagram story

Rhea Ripley kicked off WWE RAW last week by interrupting Randy Orton's first in-ring promo since his long-awaited return. However, the highly anticipated RKO did not materialize. Instead, The Eradicator cut a decent promo that was one-upped by The Viper, whose line, "Daddy's back," has since trended online.

When Rhea Ripley addressed her WWE retirement plans

It's still way too early for The Judgment Day star's retirement as she is just 27. When asked about her post-retirement goals by former ring announcer, Lilian Garcia, on the Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia podcast, Ripley said the following:

"Oh man, that's a really tough question. I guess glory just means, like, knowing that I did my best and I got as far as I could. I say it all of the time – I don't have many goals in this business 'cause I just want to see how far I can get. I feel like once my career is all done and dusted, and I've done everything I could have possibly done, then that's my glory."

The Aussie then revealed that she hoped to start a family and have kids one day:

"Then I can live, and have a normal life, and go have kids. I love wrestling, but when that day comes, I'm going back home and I'm starting a family," she said.

At Survivor Series, the Women's World Champion soundly defeated Zoey Stark to retain her belt. There has been no indication on television as to where Ripley is heading as the year draws to a close.

With the Road to WrestleMania being a long one, and a plethora of worthy names in the division, who do you think will step up next for the title? Sound off in the comments section below!