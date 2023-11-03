"I don't have many goals in this business" - When Rhea Ripley revealed her post-WWE retirement plans

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Rhea Ripley joined WWE in 2017. Over the next four years, the 27-year-old wrestled on NXT and NXT UK and held the Women's Championships of both brands. In 2021, The Eradicator finally made her main roster debut. She has since become one of the top female superstars in the Stamford-based company.

In an interview with Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory Podcast, The Judgment Day member addressed her retirement plans. She disclosed that she wants to return home to Australia and start a family.

"Oh man, that's a really tough question. I guess glory just means, like, knowing that I did my best and I got as far as I could. I say it all of the time – I don't have many goals in this business 'cause I just want to see how far I can get. I feel like once my career is all done and dusted, and I've done everything I could have possibly done, then that's my glory. Then I can live, and have a normal life, and go have kids. I love wrestling, but when that day comes, I'm going back home and I'm starting a family," she said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ripley is currently in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy). The couple reportedly started dating in 2022. Last August, they announced their engagement.

Rhea Ripley will defend her title at WWE Crown Jewel

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania. In April, she defeated Charlotte Flair at the Show of Shows to capture the now-Women's World Championship.

The Judgment Day member will now defend her title against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark next Saturday in a Fatal-Five-Way match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

