AEW Star shares image with Rhea Ripley from popular WWE Superstar's gym

An AEW Star recently shared an image of himself alongside WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley from a wrestling couple's gymnasium.

The name in question is Buddy Matthews. The 35-year-old announced his engagement with Rhea Ripley earlier this year in August. The two professional wrestlers are currently performing in different wrestling promotions. Another couple similar in this aspect, Zelina Vega and Malakai Black, own a gym that is often visited by performers from both companies.

Buddy Matthews recently took to Instagram to share an image with his fiancée. The former Cruiserweight Champion reshared the image posted by the official account of the gym owned by Vega and Black on his Instagram story. The two Australian wrestlers stood by the ringside area of the gym.

Rhea Ripley opens up about comparisons with Chyna

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names on the current WWE roster. The Judgment Day member defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, later renamed the WWE Women's World Championship.

In addition to decimating her fellow female superstars, The Eradicator has often attacked male performers to assist her stablemates.

In a recent interview with The West Sport, the 27-year-old was asked about her take on the comparisons made with late superstar Chyna. The Nightmare stated that she is proud of the comparisons. However, she firmly believes that the female division was suffering while she was feuding with men:

"I don’t think getting compared to Chyna is a bad thing at all. I think it’s amazing. I’m actually very proud of that fact. The only problem that I’m having at the moment is that, I’ve done all these amazing things with men that have been so good to me, and let me do these things. While I was doing that, the women’s division was suffering a little bit, and not getting built the right way," she said.

