"I'm actually very proud" - Rhea Ripley opens up on comparisons with Chyna

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently opened up on comparisons with late superstar Chyna.

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names on the current WWE roster, and the 27-year-old has had an extraordinary year. The Women's World Champion has not just tasted individual success, but The Judgment Day has also thrived with her support.

In addition to competing with fellow female superstars, Rhea Ripley has attacked male performers to assist her stablemates. She has taken out various male superstars, including AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Kevin Owens.

In a recent interview with The West Sport, Rhea Ripley and fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio talked about their journey in WWE. The Eradicator was asked about the comparisons made with late superstar Chyna. Ripley responded by saying that although she is proud of the comparisons, she believes that the female division was suffering while she was feuding with men:

“I don’t think getting compared to Chyna is a bad thing at all. I think it’s amazing. I’m actually very proud of that fact. The only problem that I’m having at the moment is that, I’ve done all these amazing things with men that have been so good to me, and let me do these things. While I was doing that, the women’s division was suffering a little bit, and not getting built the right way," she said. [From 25:22 to 25:51]

Rhea Ripley further stated that WWE is trying to make new stars despite the presence of many big names on the roster:

"It was at a weird time where things weren’t certain and things were changing constantly, so the women’s division suffered a little bit, and now we’re trying to build it back up. Obviously we have like our Becky Lynches, we have Nia Jax, we have our Charlotte Flairs, our Asukas, all of that, but it’s time to make some new stars as well, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to make new names and get the women’s division rocking and rolling." [From 25:52 to 26:20]

You can watch the entire interview below:

To the unversed, Chyna was a dominant female superstar during her time with WWE from 1997 to 2001. She used to overpower men and even won the Intercontinental Championship on two separate occasions. The dynamic she shared with late superstar Eddie Guerrero is quite similar to the one between Rhea Ripley and Dominic Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley loves beating both men and women

Rhea Ripley has decimated all the challenges she has faced till now. In addition to this, The Judgment Day member does not shy away from confronting male superstars.

In the same interview, Ripley stated that she loves to beat both men and women inside the ring. The Nightmare believes that it makes her stand out from the rest:

"But for me, I love doing everything. I love beating the men up. I love beating the women up. It makes me different, it makes me stand out, and it’s a lot of fun.”[From 26:22 to 26:32]

Expand Tweet

What are your views on comparisons made between Ripley and Chyna? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The West Sport with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.