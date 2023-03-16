AEW star was supposed to attack Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown before WrestleMania 35, ex-WWE writer recalls

Former WWE writer Dave Schilling has revealed information about the company's original plans for WrestleMania 35, including an idea for Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik's father Rey Mysterio challenged Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at the event. Five days before the show, Joe prepared for the match by defeating Mustafa Ali on the April 2, 2019, episode of SmackDown in Baltimore, Maryland.

Schilling, a WWE creative team member at the time, posted a series of tweets about WrestleMania 35. He disclosed that current AEW star Samoa Joe was supposed to injure Dominik, but the plan was nixed due to Rey's legitimate ankle issue.

Dave Schilling @dave_schilling Next match is Rey Mysterio vs Samoa Joe for the United States Championship. Joe was supposed to stretcher Dominik in the build. We even got Dom licensed in Maryland so he could bump on SmackDown but Rey was hurt and it ended up being a heatless squash. Next match is Rey Mysterio vs Samoa Joe for the United States Championship. Joe was supposed to stretcher Dominik in the build. We even got Dom licensed in Maryland so he could bump on SmackDown but Rey was hurt and it ended up being a heatless squash.

Rey Mysterio suffered the injury during a loss to Baron Corbin on the April 1, 2019, episode of RAW. The masked superstar's United States Championship bout with Samoa Joe still went ahead, but he lost the match in just 58 seconds.

Dominik Mysterio appeared on WWE TV later in 2019

Almost six months later, Dominik Mysterio supported his father from the front row on the September 30, 2019, episode of RAW. In a memorable segment, Brock Lesnar dragged Dominik over the barricade before brutally attacking him.

The storyline led to a match between Lesnar and Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series 2019, which The Beast Incarnate won. The WWE Championship encounter featured a moment where Dominik and Rey hit the former UFC star with a double 619.

The following year, Dominik became a member of WWE's main roster. He lost his debut match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020, but still received rave reviews for his performance.

Dominik is now one of the most disliked superstars in WWE. The villainous Judgment Day member recently challenged his father to a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.

Rey will also be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on WrestleMania 39 weekend. The ceremony is set to take place on March 31 after SmackDown.

