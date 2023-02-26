AEW star threatens to attack Dominik Mysterio for running his mouth, willing to go to prison

Dominik Mysterio received a warning from AEW star and former WWE star, Buddy Matthews.

Matthews' real-life partner Rhea Ripley is currently working with Mysterio on WWE television. The two superstars are members of The Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter, Matthews warned Dom for his excessive talking, claiming that he would even end up in jail if he went after the young WWE star.

"If 'Dom-Dom' keeps running his mouth I might be getting the same prison experience as him!" wrote Matthews.

Buddy Matthews @SNM_Buddy If “Dom-Dom” keeps running his mouth I might be getting the same prison experience as him! If “Dom-Dom” keeps running his mouth I might be getting the same prison experience as him!

Matthews was previously signed to WWE and is a former Cruiserweight Champion.

After departing the company, he signed with AEW, aligning with Malakai Black and Brody King in the House of Black faction. The trio is currently set to challenge The Elite for the AEW Trios Championships.

Dominik Mysterio addressed Buddy Matthews' relationship with Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about Buddy Matthews and his relationship with Rhea Ripley.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE star recalled Matthews kissing his sister, Aaliyah Gutierrez. He further spoke about his own dynamic with Ripley on television, saying:

"Yeah, well, he kissed my sister, so I don't know, we might have some problems there family dynamic-wise, but overall I think my dynamic with Mami works both ends, on my side and on her side. When we're at TV, it just works out for us."

Mysterio, who joined Judgment Day post-WWE Clash at the Castle, has been working closely with Ripley. On this week's SmackDown, the duo appeared together to confront Charlotte Flair.

Ripley is set to face The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. She won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble and challenged a familiar face in the form of Flair.

