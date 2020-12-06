WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had his final match in pro wrestling last year at WrestleMania when he faced Baron Corbin at The Show of Shows and called time on his career. The Olympic gold medallist had returned to WWE in 2017 and became the RAW General Manager, before stepping into the ring again.

Kurt Angle had a string of matches in the company leading up to his final match at WrestleMania 35, with the likes of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Chad Gable, to name a few.

To train and get in shape for these final few matches, Kurt Angle enlisted the help of current AEW star Wardlow, who was wrestling in the independent scene and hadn't been signed up with AEW yet.

Wardlow on training with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

In an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Wardlow revealed that he was given a tryout by WWE and was certain of being signed up by the company. But, he was shocked to learn that WWE decided not to sign him. He then said that he went on to help Kurt Angle get ready for his final few matches in WWE.

"Then I started training personally with Kurt Angle when he was getting ready to make his comeback for his final couple of matches. Me and Kurt clicked in the ring really well. Him and I talked a lot and he expressed that he had a conversation with a certain somebody there about bringing me in. He told me it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. When the opportunity came with AEW and I heard what the plans were and I heard the vision and the passion behind it, I knew there was nothing for me to wait for. This is what it is and I’m very happy I didn’t say no and wait and wait and wait. God knows I could still be waiting at this point. I am most definitely where I am supposed to be. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Wardlow eventually was signed by AEW in August 2019 and he debuted on Dynamite in November. He was recently inducted into Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction, along with MJF.