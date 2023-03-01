AEW star on WWE cutting 12-minute Sting match down to two minutes

Sting made his WWE in-ring debut in 2015 when he lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 31. Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, recently opened up about a match that he had against the WCW icon later that year.

On September 14, 2015, Sting defeated the seven-foot star inside two minutes on RAW after Seth Rollins caused a disqualification. The interference led to a tag team match between The Big Show & Rollins and John Cena & Sting.

In an interview with the Generation Iron Fitness Network, Wight revealed that his singles bout against Sting should have lasted longer:

"I wrestled Sting in WWE. We were supposed to have a 12-minute match. Something got scr*wed, I had to put Sting over in two minutes because he was going to WrestleMania [Night of Champions 2015]. It happened. I didn't get anything [offense], but it wasn't my job. My job at that time was to be a monster Sting needed to slay because he was going up in the company for something bigger." [28:29 – 28:47]

Wight did not get paid any less despite the match time getting cut. He added that many wrestlers' frustrations come down to ego rather than finances.

What happened when The Big Show faced Sting in WWE?

The short contest largely revolved around Sting connecting with several kicks and punches. After 90 seconds of dominance, he looked set to secure a quick win following a DDT and Stinger Splash into the corner.

Seth Rollins, Sting's Night of Champions 2015 opponent, then raced down to the ring to save The Big Show. The two Authority members double-teamed the wrestling legend before John Cena made the save.

Authority leaders Stephanie McMahon and Triple H watched the action unfold from ringside. Following Cena's appearance, Triple H announced an impromptu tag team encounter between the four men in the ring.

Sting won the match for his team after making Rollins tap out to the Scorpion Death Lock. Six nights later, the 63-year-old famously suffered a severe injury against Rollins at Night of Champions.

