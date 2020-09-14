Sting faced Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship in the main event of Night of Champions 2015. Sting was unfortunately injured during the match and it ended up ending his in-ring career. Sting picked up a serious neck injury following a Buckle Bomb from Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins reunites with Sting pic.twitter.com/fDJHUIY0CY — Seth Rollins Fans #MondayNightMessiah (@SethRollinsFans) April 2, 2017

On the latest episode of his podcast, former WWE producer and current AEW employee Arn Anderson spoke about the incident and his first reaction backstage when he saw Sting go down. Anderson said that at first, he believed that Sting was selling but quickly realized how serious the situation was after the doctor went down to the ring:

Believe it or not, the first thing that went in my mind was that he was just doing a great job selling. I didn't think, 'Oh God, he's hurt his neck.' That didn't cross my mind because it wasn't one of those things where he landed on his head or something obvious. It was just one of those things, 'God almighty, he's really selling that great,' and then, obviously, when the doctor was sent down and the referee gave the sign that somebody's hurt, then it became, 'Okay, him falling like that, that's got to be something else, and something else probably pretty serious.' H/T: WINC

Arn Anderson also spoke about why WWE did not stop the match, saying that the fact that it was the main event would have had something to do with the decision:

Normally, they would have just - had it not been the main event, they would have just stopped that match right there and it had been over. H/T: WINC

Arn Anderson on speaking to John Cena backstage while doctors checked on Sting

Stinger Airlines at your service. Buckle up, we’ve got some choppy air ahead.



Sorry, had to. https://t.co/qYvPNwCSvb pic.twitter.com/HiE2waFjZg — Sting (@Sting) July 28, 2020

Arn Anderson added that he did not get a chance to get close to Sting after the incident. Instead he spoke to John Cena about the incident backstage:

Advertisement

To be honest with you, the medical staff was surrounding him and there wouldn't have been a way to get to him anyway. I think I must have been talking to Cena backstage. Sorry to say, I probably wasn't watching the match as close as I should have, but I would have been talking to John about it probably at that point. H/T: WINC

Arn Anderson has not returned to AEW television since he and Cody were taken out by the Dark Order on AEW Dynamite. We should see him back when Cody finally makes his return.

You can check out Arn Anderson's podcast HERE.