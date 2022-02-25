"It was a sign from the seven deities"- AEW star details WWE storyline involving Mark Henry that made him uncomfortable

AEW star Matt Hardy recently opened up about a WWE storyline featuring Mark Henry that made him uncomfortable.

The two men were part of WWE for the majority of their careers, and they clashed multiple times there. However, the former ECW Champions were also pitched to be tag team partners during the Ruthless Aggression era.

Speaking about the potential storyline on the latest episode of Extreme Life with Matt Hardy, the AEW star stated that he could have potentially been WWE Tag Team Champion with Mark Henry. But Hardy stated that those plans were nixed, as he didn't like the idea for his gimmick.

“There was one thing I was very nervous about doing that didn’t end up happening,” Hardy said. “Cause I was going to have a deal where I teamed with Mark and there was talk of us working against Booker T and Rob Van Dam when they were the Tag Champs and actually winning the tag titles but it was right towards the end of my ‘Matt Hardy V1’ and the whole story, what was pitched to me from Vince and creative that I was almost going to go to Mark and like him being black, I had a lot in common with me having ‘Mattitude’ because we were like both oppressed.”

Hardy further further detailed the angle by stating that he was supposed to start talking with more "black slang" and tell Henry that he's oppressed too.

“They knew that I was a big rap fan and I was aware with all that stuff," Hardy added. "But there was a point where I was going to start talking with more black slang and then almost tell Mark Henry like, ‘Mattitude is oppressed too man, we have that in common,’ and I was very uncomfortable with that then you know at that juncture but obviously Mark got hurt and maybe it was a sign from the ‘seven dieties’ it didn’t happen at all. That was something I was little worried about doing." (H/T WrestleZone)

Matt Hardy and Mark Henry were fierce rivals in WWE

While the two may be on different paths now in Tony Khan's promotion, Mark Henry and Matt Hardy share a great deal of history in WWE.

Both men were once part of WWE-owned ECW, where they feuded for the top prize on the brand. In 2008, the former Team Extreme member defeated The World's Strongest Man to win the title and establish himself at the top of ECW.

Today In WWE History @TodayInWWEHist1 At No Mercy 2008 from Portland, Matt Hardy def. Mark Henry to retain ECW Championship At No Mercy 2008 from Portland, Matt Hardy def. Mark Henry to retain ECW Championship https://t.co/OYFqNJ4Z7n

Both superstars currently work for AEW, where Matt Hardy is featured in the Andrade-Hardy Family Office faction, and Mark Henry has a vital backstage role as both a coach and scout.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Matt Hardy? Yes No 1 votes so far