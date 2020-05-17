Drew Gulak

Earlier today, Pro Wrestling Sheet had reported that Drew Gulak has parted ways with WWE and the news came to light after the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was moved to the alumni section of WWE.com.

In reaction to Gulak's departure from WWE, All Elite Wrestling superstar Chuck Taylor was quick in terms of responding to the news. He took to Twitter and posted an image of himself along with fellow AEW Superstar Orange Cassidy and the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

AEW Superstar Chuck Taylor has an interesting reaction to Drew Gulak's WWE departure

While Drew Gulak's departure from WWE is yet to be acknowledged by the company, AEW Superstar Chuck Taylor wasn't holding back his reaction to the former's reported exit.

For all those who don't know, Taylor was part of a faction called the Gentleman's Club with Gulak and Orange Cassidy back in the day, during their time together on the Independent Circuit. And, by the looks of it, Taylor is now teasing a potential reunion of him and his former stablemates.

As of now, Chuckie T still continues to be a part of a trio that already consists of his long-term tag team partner Trent and Cassidy in AEW. However, at this stage, the question remains as to whether Drew Gulak will join these three men and reunite a newer version of The Gentleman's Club?

Here is what Chuck Taylor tweeted out in response to Drew Gulak's departure from WWE:

What's next for Drew Gulak?

In the aftermath of Gulak leaving WWE, it now remains to be seen what's in store for the former 205 Live star and which promotion decides on signing the technical in-ring genius. Gulak, of course, was in action on this past episode of SmackDown where he lost to his tag team partner Daniel Bryan in a singles match.

As of now, only time will tell if Gulak is AEW bound or not.