Drew Gulak reportedly parts ways with WWE

Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan

Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported that the WWE has parted ways with Drew Gulak. This comes after Drew Gulak was moved to the WWE Alumni section on the company's website earlier in the day.

Ryan Satin's report adds that while the departure has not been acknowledged publicly, sources within the company have confirmed that the 33-year-old Superstar has indeed been let go by the WWE.

Drew Gulak's WWE contract expired

PWinsider revealed more details on Drew Gulak's exit in a new report. It has been revealed that the Superstar's contract expired after SmackDown was taped and while there were discussions regarding a new deal between both parties, WWE officials and Gulak failed to come to terms on a new contract before his deal came to an end. Gulak, thus, doesn't have a 90-day non-compete clause and is a free agent who can sign up with any other company.

It's a surprising development, to say the least, as Drew Gulak faced Daniel Bryan on the most recent episode of SmackDown. In case you missed it, Bryan beat Gulak in the first round of the IC title tournament.

It's interesting to note that Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak had formed quite a solid partnership of late, with Gulak also playing the role of Bryan's coach. Gulak posted a video on Twitter this afternoon in which he was in character and continued the ongoing angle with Bryan.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion signed with the company in 2016 and he was a prominent talent in 205 Live before being moved to SmackDown.

Yes, #ThankYouBryan! 🙏 A tournament requires great strength. Today let's work on our shoulders with what I like to call #Gulakmetrics! You can do this simple exercise anywhere! All you need is an immovable object. https://t.co/YRg7xqZEtT pic.twitter.com/nCYITpq1ow — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) May 16, 2020

Drew Gulak's departure adds to WWE's recent exodus of Superstars and by the looks of it, there could be more to come in the weeks to follow.

What's next for Drew Gulak now that he is a free agent?