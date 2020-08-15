WWE veteran Randy Orton recently took a subtle dig at All Elite Wrestling after he made another sarcastic comment under one of Matt Jackson's Instagram post. 'The Viper' was seen making a request to one half of The Young Bucks, via a comment that he made on Matt Jackson's post.

However, in response to the current #1 contender for the WWE Championship, Matt Jackson has now made a request of his own to Randy Orton and even sent an indirect message to Triple H.

Matt Jackson responds to Randy Orton's recent comment on Instagram

Matt Jackson recently posted a clip from The Young Bucks' match against Evil Uno and Grayson from this week's AEW Dynamite, on his official Instagram handle. In response to the video, Randy Orton took a subtle jibe at AEW, as he asked Matt Jackson to say hi to the likes of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Dean Malenko, Cody, Jack Swagger, and most importantly FTR, among other current AEW Superstars. Interestingly enough, all the Superstars mentioned by 'The Viper' have previously worked for WWE.

Matt Jackson, however, has now responded in his own subtle manner to 'The Viper' by replying to the comment. As noted, one half of The Young Bucks asked Orton to thank Triple H on behalf of him for the generous offer that he made by trying to sign The Young Bucks in 2018 to WWE. Jackson ended his message in a wholesome manner, hoping that everyone in WWE is happy and healthy.

Here is what Matt Jackson replied to Randy Orton:

Matt Jackson's response

The Young Bucks in AEW so far

Prior to the inauguration of AEW, The Young Bucks and other members of The Elite were on WWE's radar. However, the group decided against it and instead formed their very own wrestling promotion.

The Bucks have been successful in their new venture so far and have also been highly successful as in-ring competitors, as well. However, Matt and Nick Jackson are yet to win the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Randy Orton's current run in WWE

On the other hand, Randy Orton will be challenging for the WWE Championship at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as he gets set for a clash against Drew McIntyre at The Biggest Party of the Summer.