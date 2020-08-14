WWE veteran Randy Orton has always been notorious for his carefree approach in real life, as well as on social media. Fans who keep up with his social media posts must be aware that he doesn't hold back one bit while expressing his opinion on a variety of matters.

Orton recently posted a comment on the Instagram post of AEW star Matt Jackson and had a request for him.

Jackson posted a clip from The Young Bucks vs Grayson and Evil Uno Tag Team match on this week's Dynamite on his official Instagram handle. The clip shows Matt throwing himself on his opponents in a cool visual. Randy Orton took a friendly jibe at Jackson in the comments and told him that he didn't hit anyone with the landing. Check out the post and Orton's response below:

Randy Orton's response

Randy Orton proceeded to request Matt Jackson to say 'hi' to some former WWE Superstars for him

As can be seen in the picture above, Orton proceeded to tell Jackson to say 'hi' to a bunch of former WWE Superstars, including Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, FTR, Jack Swagger, and Cody.

It isn't a secret that Randy Orton has several friends working in AEW. Cody and Orton were once a part of The Legacy and the stable wreaked havoc on the RAW roster back in 2009-10.

Orton also had a short-lived stint with FTR during their final days in WWE as active competitors. Orton and FTR formed an alliance following SummerSlam 2019 and the trio targeted The New Day. While Orton failed to capture the WWE title from Kofi Kingston, FTR managed to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles by defeating Xavier Woods and Big E.

Randy Orton has previously engaged with AEW stars on social media. He teased a move to AEW back in 2019, but it was later revealed that Orton had signed a new contract with WWE.