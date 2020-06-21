AEW Superstar Sammy Guevara sends a warning to WWE legend Hurricane

AEW's Sammy Guevara has issued a warning to a WWE legend, Hurricane Helms.

Sammy Guevara could not help but remember what had happened the last time he was confronted with a golf cart.

Sammy Guevara has been a force in AEW

Sammy Guevara has made his name in AEW as a part of The Inner Circle. Partnered with Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara is definitely a formidable force in AEW. However, his luck has not been the best recently, especially where any form of transport is concerned. Thus, when WWE legend Hurricane Helms put out a picture in his golf cart, it hilariously appeared to trigger Guevara's post-traumatic stress disorder as he remembered the last time that he had been involved with a golf cart.

AEW Superstar Sammy Guevara warns WWE legend Hurricane Helms

Hurricane Helms is a force in the world of wrestling and throughout the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era in WWE made his name in the company. Recently, he posted on Twitter about his most recent purchase and took a picture in his new golf cart.

Big Daddy Shane got a new toy! 😁👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/eQbPfpAeRi — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 20, 2020

Sammy Guevara was immediately reminded of the time that he faced The Elite and Matt Hardy in a Backstage brawl in AEW, where things went very badly for him. On that occasion, Sammy Guevara faced Matt Hardy and during one part of that AEW match, the former WWE Supestar Matt Hardy went through a character transformation, somehow managed to produce a golf cart, and with Kenny Omega next to him, the two of them chased down Sammy Guevara.

Guevara at this point was running in terror and could not get out of the way, getting 'run over' by the golf cart during the course of the match.

Now, seeing another new golf cart purchased by yet another WWE legend, and friend of Matt Hardy, AEW's Sammy Guevara reacted hilariously and sent a warning to Hurricane Helms, telling him to, 'Stay the hell away from me!'

Stay the hell away from me! https://t.co/WupIgOWy66 — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 20, 2020

Hurricane Helms had returned to WWE where he was working as a producer backstage. However, during the time that WWE was releasing Superstars and employees as part of their cost-cutting measures in April, Hurricane announced that he was leaving WWE.

With that being said, what is even funnier, is that this week on AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara is set to face Matt Hardy in a match.