AEW tag team claims they remain in touch with WWE's Dominik Mysterio and support him

Dominik Mysterio has some support from some second-generation stars in All Elite Wrestling.

Rey Mysterio's son has really come into his own on WWE programming over the last several months after turning heel and aligning himself with The Judgment Day. This is something that hasn't gone unnoticed by fans and talents alike, as The Gunn recently sang the praises of Dominik.

The current AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Gunns, were guests on the latest episode of The Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects.

When Dominik Mysterio's topic came up, Austin Gunn admitted that he still keeps in touch with Dom.

"I keep in contact with Dominik Mysterio,"Austin Gunn said. "I keep in contact with a lot of second generation from our own company, [like] Brock Anderson. You don’t ask them for advice, you don’t ask them, 'Hey, I know you’ve been here before.'tIt’s honestly like you just step back and see each one kind of growing into their own." [H/T: WrestleZone]

He further commented on how Dominik is on fire right now as part of The Judgment Day.

"I mean, Dominik Mysterio is on fire right now, and it’s cool to step back and see how he’s approaching his wrestling career and how we’re approaching our wrestling career, how Brock Anderson is approaching his career. It’s just it’s honestly cool. We always support each other. I check in sometimes with Dominik, I check in with Brock, but it’s never asking advice. It’s honestly like, 'Hey, I’m in your corner,' kind of thing. Keep on doing your thing." [H/T: WrestleZone]

The Gunns believe they and Dominik Mysterio are just trying to find their way

Austin and Colten Gunn have made it very clear they want to support Dominik's journey in WWE and will always be in his corner.

Colten said the three of them are all trying to find their own way and can relate to the challenge of trying to step out of the shadows of their father.

"We’re all trying to find our own way, so I don’t know if you ask for support, but definitely, like Austin said, just being in the corner and being like, 'I know what you’re going through' because they’re the only other people that know," Colten Gunn said. "So yeah, it’s more like, 'I know what you’re doing. I see you, proud of how you're handling the situation,’ not like, 'Hey, what would you do if you were' — you know?" [H/T: WrestleZone]

