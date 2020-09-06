AEW takes a shot at Vince McMahon's controversial decision

Vince McMahon's recent announcement of not allowing WWE Superstars to engage with third-party platforms like Twitch and Tik Tok has met with criticism across the pro wrestling landscape, even getting criticism from former U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang.

It was only a matter of time before AEW sent a shot across the way to Vince McMahon himself, and it turned out to be in the form of Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian.

Kip Sabian advertises his Twitch handle in a very clear shot at Vince McMahon and WWE

During a backstage segment, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford announced that they were getting married, and the marriage will be on AEW Dynamite. Kip Sabian said that there was a mystery over who the 'Best Man' will be. Of course, that will be revealed in an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kip Sabian ended the segment with Penelope Ford holding up a cue card advertising his Twitch handle. Of course, AEW put a title across the screen saying that they approved this message.

AEW has been very supportive of their wrestlers pursuing independent efforts outside of their organization. It's also quite clear they will not interfere in their wrestler's social media activities either.