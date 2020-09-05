Friday, Wrestling Inc. reported that WWE talent is no longer allowed to engage with third parties. Vince McMahon also issued an edict that WWE Superstars have 30 days to cease all existing agreements. The third parties include Cameo, Twitch, Tik Tok, and YouTube, to name a few.

Some WWE Superstars weren't happy about it. Even former WWE Champion, CM Punk, has chimed in. Now former U.S. Presidential candidate Andrew Yang had expressed his opinion on the matter.

Andrew Yang criticizes Vince McMahon and WWE's labor practices

Andrew Yang has stated his love of professional wrestling in the past and put over AEW. During his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, Andrew Yang commented on MMA and how the UFC exploits its fighters. Yang has now turned his attention to Vince McMahon, going as far as to say on Twitter that he will take up the matter with the U.S. Departement of Labor if Joe Biden is elected.

If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk about the ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their name and likeness for years, even for something as benign as Cameo. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 5, 2020

Come on Vince - you’ve already deprived the folks breaking their backs for you of healthcare, security, recovery time, retirement benefits and fair treatment re: licenses and royalties. At least let them make a living off their own names. Many of them need it. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 5, 2020

Vince you’d better hope your old friend Donald wins because change is in the air and changes are long overdue where your corrupt labor practices are concerned. It would give me great pleasure. The people know. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 5, 2020

Andrew Yang says that Vince McMahon has deprived WWE Superstars of "healthcare, security, recovery time, retirement benefits and fair treatment." Yang also said that Vince McMahon's should hope that his friend Donald Trump gets re-elected. If he doesn't, changes will undoubtedly happen.

From the looks of it, Andrew Yang doesn't seem to pull punches with Vince McMahon. It'll be interesting to see if he follows through on his warning if Joe Biden becomes the President of the United States.