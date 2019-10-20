AEW News: U.S. Presidential candidate Andrew Yang puts over Chris Jericho and All Elite Wrestling

Yang Gang is with AEW

During a Q&A on Twitter, U.S. Presidential candidate Andrew Yang answered a question about wrestling and expressed his love for pro-wrestling. He also put over Chris Jericho and AEW. In return, Chris Jericho invited Andrew Yang to come on his "Talk is Jericho" podcast.

Who is Andrew Yang?

Andrew Yang is one of several candidates who is running for President of the United States in the Democratic primary. He is currently competing for the Democratic Presidential nomination that includes notable opponents such as Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Beto O' Rourke. The winner will then go on to compete in the General Election to take on current U.S. President Donald Trump.

Yang is a businessman with no political background and has been a sensation amongst the candidates. He has employed a grassroots campaign that includes going on various social media platforms and outlets as well as pushing his Universal Basic Income (UBI) plan constantly. While he lags well behind the rest, he is still averaging a remarkable 7th place in the polls.

Andrew Yang and AEW

This is not the first time that Andrew Yang has brought up AEW. Back in June, he compared his campaign to AEW in a Tweet.

If the #YangGang were a wrestling promotion we would definitely be @AEWrestling — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) June 2, 2019

When AEW Dynamite aired, he went ahead and congratulated Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes on their opening night success.

Congrats to @IAmJericho @CodyRhodes and all of @AEWrestling for launching a new era #ImWithAEW @AEWonTNT creative freedom and the talent owning a piece of the action are very good things. 👍 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) October 2, 2019

In an interview with Cheddar, Jericho also said that he would vote for Andrew Yang if given the chance and believed he is part of The Yang Gang.

Andrew Yang on his love of Wrestling

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Yang was asked about how big a wrestling fan he was and said,

"I was a huge WWE fan growing up. I remember going to WrestleMania 4 with my dad and my brother. I went to live events. I saw Andre The Giant live. As you got older, you know, you phased out of it, a little bit...but you know, I'm still a fan..Chris Jericho, AEW, I'm trying to get my boys (his sons) into it. They haven't taken yet, but we're working on it."

In response, Jericho provided an open invitation to come on his podcast, Talk is Jericho.

Awesome! Let me extend an Open invite for @talkisjericho! https://t.co/03vgnfXRv7 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 19, 2019

Andrew Yang seems to be sincere in his love of wrestling. At the same time, he's quite aware that AEW's success has owed their initial success through social media, similar to how Yang has gotten ahead in the polls. But it would be interesting for both Jericho and Yang to discuss various topics on a podcast.

