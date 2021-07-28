"Thank you for everything" - AEW wrestler sends a message to Triple H on his birthday

WWE COO Triple H celebrated his 52nd birthday on Tuesday this week, with many fans, celebrities and wrestling personalities taking to social media to wish The Game a happy birthday.

This includes wrestlers from other promotions and former WWE personnel such as Renee Pacquette, Cathy Kelly, and Batista. Current AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo also wished The Cerebral Assassin a happy birthday by sending him a thankful message on Twitter. He shared a throwback photo of himself as NXT Champion alongside his former manager Zelina Vega and Triple H.

Happy birthday Sir @TripleH thank you for everything 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Bgo6EdHSpx — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 27, 2021

Andrade thanked The Game for everything that he did for him while he was in NXT. The latter shares his birthday with AEW's Hangman Adam Page.

Triple H is one of the biggest stars in WWE history

Triple H is a former WWE Champion

Triple H has been a part of WWE for nearly three decades, and during his prolific career, he has captured multiple championships and defeated a lot of big names in the industry. He was one of the focal points of the infamous Attitude Era, which helped put WWE's rival competition WCW out of business.

The Game was also a member of some of the most popular groups in WWE history such as D-Generation X, Evolution, and The Authority. He feuded with major stars such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton, with all three playing a defining role in his career.

While Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of DX, there's no doubt that he'll also get a solo induction one day in the future. He currently runs WWE's developmental brand NXT, which has provided many talent from around the globe such as Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Tomasso Ciampa with a platform to shine. NXT is also known for delivering some of the best matches in today's wrestling.

Edited by Prem Deshpande