After acquiring Lucha Libre AAA, WWE could buy another wrestling promotion (Exclusive)

WWE made quite a stir during the WrestleMania 41 weekend when they announced the acquisition of Mexican lucha libre promotion, Lucha Libre AAA. Following the conclusion of that deal, there are now rumors circulating that the WWE, which is creatively led by Triple H, could be in talks to buy another wrestling promotion.

Speaking on the Wrestlevotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, senior editor of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter, hinted at the company's other potential acquisition. Puerto Rican wrestling promotion World Wrestling Council could be the one that is bought next by TKO.

"Yesterday, before we were taping this, that Carlito is going to be doing some shows for his father's company, World Wrestling Council. Now I had mentioned on this show a few weeks ago, that I have a feeling that now they've bought AAA, I think the next step is maybe buying the World Wrestling Council. In the old days, Vince McMahon would just go in and purchase it, "my territory''. TKO doesn't operate that way. They've bought AAA, I have a feeling with Carlito going down to Puerto Rico, a deal would be made to financially compensate Carlos Colon Sr. and the other people who own World Wrestling Council," Apter said. [From 9:50 onwards]

Along with Carlos Colon Sr, the World Wrestling Council is also co-owned by Victor Jovica. They were joined in ownership by the late great Gorilla Monsoon, one of the most legendary personalities in pro wrestling.

It remains to be seen how negotiations will commence if WWE and Triple H are indeed looking to acquire the Puerto Rican promotion.

