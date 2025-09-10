After AJ Lee, another former WWE Diva is officially returning to the ring after 16 years

AJ Lee's return to WWE appears to have had a snowball effect on the female wrestlers who were part of the company at the same time. It seems that Lee isn't the only woman who is making her return to the ring this month, since former WWE Diva Search contestant and SmackDown star Kristal Marshall recently announced that she was returning to wrestling. Marshall recently told WrestlingNews that she was excited to be making her reutrn to the new All Caribbean Wrestling promotion.&quot;I am so excited about all of it. My family is from Barbados. I’m first-generation American. I am a dual citizen. So the show that I’m going to be a part of is in Barbados. So it’s like a huge homecoming of a sort… It’s a beautiful place, and it’s an opportunity for wrestling to expand in the heart of the Caribbean. So it’s an honor, and I’m super excited for you guys to see it and to support it and watch it grow.&quot;Kristal Marshall left a legacy behind in WWEKristal Marshall was part of the 2005 Diva Search, which led to her being hired by the company despite not winning the show. She went on to be part of the SmackDown Women's Division alongside Jillian Hall and was one of the only women on the brand at that time. It was while working on SmackDown that she met her ex-fiancé, Bobby Lashley. The couple welcomed two children together and had a lengthy engagement before Marshall announced that they had split in April 2010. The couple worked in both WWE and TNA together ahead of their split, and Lashley has continued to wrestle after the couple opted to go their separate ways. Marshall has been away from the business for more than a decade, with her last match taking place in December 2009.