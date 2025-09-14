  • home icon
  • After AJ Lee & CM Punk reunion, WWE star wants current tag team to break up to form dream mixed couple 

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Sep 14, 2025 09:21 GMT
AJ Lee and CM Punk on RAW this past Monday [Image: WWE.com]
WWE stars AJ Lee and CM Punk will be in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. Bianca Belair is also interested in having a mixed tag team program.

AJ Lee returned to the company on the September 5 episode of SmackDown. She went stright for Becky Lynch, attacking her for laying hands on her husband, CM Punk. The following Monday on RAW, Lee forced Lynch and Seth Rollins to accept a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.

During an exclusive interview with the Club 520 Podcast, Belair mentioned that she could create some magic in the ring with Ford. She felt the Street Profits have come a long way as a tag team.

"I think that having me and my husband together in the ring together, we could create some magic together. I do think that I would love to see him kind of get — he’s in a tag team right now, so I don’t think that they have a lot more they want to accomplish."
Bianca mentioned that if the Profits break up, she would be interested in teaming up with her husband. The former Women's Champion pointed out that she would enjoy a mixed tag team program. Belair mentioned that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were facing AJ Lee and CM Punk, and she would enjoy doing something like that.

"Then, eventually, if he ever goes solo, I would love to see him soar, and maybe we can come together, like Becky and Seth are doing, what Punk and AJ are doing," she said. "I would love to do something like that."
CM Punk warned Becky Lynch for laying hands on him

In the fallout from Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch repeatedly insulted CM Punk. On the September 1 episode of RAW, she berated Punk and slapped him repeatedly. Punk was irate but refrained from laying hans on her.

Becky said that Punk was pathetic and there was nothing he could do about it. The Best in the World announced that he would come for payback and Becky would regret laying hands on him.

Punk and AJ Lee will face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalloza this Saturday.

While using these quotes, please credit the Club 520 Podcast and add an H/T to Sprtskeeda for the transcript.

Edited by Prityush Haldar
