After Asuka, another WWE star has been hacked

WWE Superstars are not impervious to cybercrime, as Superstars have often lost their social media accounts in the past. Recently, another name was added to the list after Asuka was hacked. The star is none other than Akira Tozawa from the red brand.

Ad

Earlier this week, Asuka uploaded a video where she clarified that her social media account was hacked and that she has recovered it. However, cybercrime continues, and Akira Tozawa is the newest victim of hacking on social media. Today, the 39-year-old veteran's X account was hacked.

The hacker uploaded a tweet and made several changes to Akira Tozawa's account on X. The former Cruiserweight Champion's old username and bio got changed in the process. The cryptic tweet raised a few flags as fans noticed the change firsthand and began a discourse about it online.

Ad

Trending

Similar to what transpired with The Empress of Tomorrow, the hacker tried to promote and lure the fans into buying blockchain on X. Here's the screenshot of the now-deleted tweet where the account made the unusual post.

Tweet from Akira Tozawa's hacked account! [Image credit: Akira Tozawa's X account]

Asuka issued an apology to the WWE Universe after the incident

Celebrities are often surrounded by different types of crime, and a WWE Superstar is no exception. In the past, several stars lost their accounts to hackers, who made unusual posts and tweets on the stars' behalf.

Ad

Earlier this month, The Empress of Tomorrow went through something similar. While Asuka often communicates with fans online, her X account was unexpectedly hacked. Upon further investigation, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion eventually regained access to her social media.

Much like a responsible citizen, Asuka came forward and addressed the issue with her fans. She apologized for the trouble it caused and revealed she got her full access back:

"I'm back on X / Twitter now. Sorry for any trouble and worry I may have caused during my absence 🙇‍♀️ I'm back. It seems that the Kansai dialect I use all the time has helped me to determine my own authenticity. I'm very sorry for the inconvenience. 🙇‍♀️," Asuka wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, there's no update on Akira Tozawa and the hacked X account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback