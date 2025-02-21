Asuka issues a heartbreaking apology; gives an update

Asuka has issued an apology to all her fans. She sent out a message updating her status.

The former women's champion had sent a message earlier where she'd appealed to fans to be careful because her X/Twitter account had been hacked and those that had hacked were trying to sell products from the account. She lacked the control to get it back.

She said that she was back on the platform and that she had regained control of her account. She went on to apologize for any disturbance that was caused during her absence. The fact that she was apologizing for her account being hacked broke fans' hearts who assured her she'd no reason to say sorry.

"I’m back on X / Twitter now. Sorry for any trouble and worry I may have caused during my absence 🙇‍♀️."

Asuka went on to say that her Kansai dialect had helped her to determine her authenticity and get her X/Twitter account back. She went on to apologize again for the inconvenience.

"I'm back. It seems that the Kansai dialect I use all the time has helped me to determine my own authenticity. I'm very sorry for the inconvenience. 🙇‍♀️ (Translated by X)."

Now that the star has her account back, hopefully, things will be easier going forward. Fans will wait to see when Asuka returns to the ring after this, as they have been eagerly waiting for her WWE in-ring return for some time.

