Asuka issues an apology to the WWE Universe

Asuka has been going through a rough patch amid her WWE absence. She has now issued a statement after her social media account was compromised.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an injury. The Japanese star last wrestled at the Backlash Premium Live Event in France, where she and Kairi Sane dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Shortly after, she took a leave of absence to repair her knee issues and underwent successful surgery months later. Rumor has it that WWE has been discussing plans for her potential return.

Amidst her injury hiatus, Asuka has become the talk of the wrestling town. The 43-year-old star recently said that she was 'feeling in danger,' presumably due to a real-life stalker. The Damage CTRL member even consulted the police and sought help from WWE and TKO. Her trouble continues as her X (fka Twitter) account was hacked yesterday.

Earlier today, she took to her KanaChanTV YouTube channel, requesting her fans not to engage with her account and be cautious of scammers. Asuka also apologized to her fans for the trouble.

"Hey guys, I'm filming this urgently. Since yesterday, my Twitter or X account has been hacked. If you see any posts from my account promoting products, services, or sharing suspicious links, there's a high chance it’s a scam. Please be careful. Sorry for the trouble," she said.

Check out her message on YouTube below:

Real reason behind Asuka's WWE absence potentially revealed

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that Asuka probably doesn't want to come into the public eye after her recent incident.

The former SmackDown General Manager added that if WWE wants her back, they should provide her with security.

"Well, if WWE is gonna work with her, they can provide her with security. I don't think that should stop her from working. If they need her on TV, she should be working. Just provide her with security," Long said.

With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if The Empress of Tomorrow will return in time for The Showcase of the Immortals.

If you carry quotes from this article, please credit the KanaChan TV YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

