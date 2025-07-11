After cancer scare, former WWE & ECW star Francine shares health update

Former WWE and ECW star Francine took to social media to share a health update with the fans. The Queen of Extreme had a scare last month when she revealed that a small mass was found in her left breast. This left the fans worried as Francine revealed that there was a 20 to 40% chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

However, recently, the ECW legend took to X (fka Twitter) to provide an uplifting update. She noted that no cancer was found after the test results and was grateful for all the love and support.

"Just got my biopsy results and NO CANCER WAS FOUND! God is good! Thank you for all the prayers and positive thoughts that you sent my way!" she wrote.

Francine became popular in the 90s as part of ECW and embraced the hardcore wrestling style. She managed several ECW talents, including Stevie Richards, Shane Douglas, and The Pitbulls tag team.

She also managed Tommy Dreamer and feuded with Steve Corino. Francine made her WWE debut at the ECW One Night Stand Pay-Per-View in 2005 and later became part of the relaunched ECW brand under WWE.

She continues to stay active within the wrestling sphere with her podcast, Eyes Up Here.

Francine revealed she had a similar scare when she was young

It was during an episode of Eyes Up Here that Francine revealed that a mass was found in her left breast via an ultrasound.

Later in the same episode, she talked about how she had a biopsy when she was 21, and a mass was found in her left breast.

“I had a biopsy when I was 21 years old, a very long time ago and I had a mass in my left breast, same thing. Bigger, I believe, than the one I have now. And it was benign, and I just remember them sticking this huge needle into my boob and like extracting five to six vials of fluid to test, to see if it was cancer and it wasn’t,” she said. [From 2:35 onwards]

With Francine now free from a cancer scare, we wish her a healthy life ahead.

If you use quotes from the second half of the article, please credit Eyes Up Here with Francine podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

