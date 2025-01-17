After Corey Graves, another top WWE commentator set to be off TV

After Corey Graves missed this week's episode of WWE NXT, citing backstage frustration, another commentator is set to miss the upcoming show. Pat McAfee is unlikely to call the upcoming episode of RAW on Netflix next week.

The former NFL punter returned to WWE commentary on the premiere episode of RAW on Netflix a few weeks ago. McAfee took a TV hiatus last year for ESPN's College GameDay.

It looks like the 37-year-old sports analyst will return to his duties for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 20th, the same day as the third episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

ESPN recently issued a press release confirming Pat McAfee's involvement at the upcoming game.

“Returning in 2025, the fan favorite Field Pass will lead the MegaCast offerings from this year’s National Championship on ESPN2. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of the CFP National Championship Game, anchored by Pat McAfee, who will roam the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium."

The announcement noted:

"McAfee will call the action from the unique vantage point, joined by AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit and Tone Digs, as well as a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show delivered the largest audience for any ESPN alternate telecast on record with 2.4 million viewers from the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential.”

Who will replace Pat McAfee on WWE RAW on Netflix next week?

As of this writing, there's no official word on who Triple H will book to fill in for Pat McAfee on commentary.

Corey Graves could have been an option, but it is unlikely that Triple H would bring him back on TV anytime soon, especially after he aired his frustration on social media.

Interestingly, WWE has announced the return of JBL to Monday Night RAW programming. The nature of his role is still unknown.

Could he reunite with Michael Cole in the commentary booth? Fans must tune in next week to find out.

