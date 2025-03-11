After fan backlash, WWE makes major change ahead of John Cena vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

WWE has made an interesting change ahead of the much-anticipated John Cena vs Cody Rhodes bout at WrestleMania 41. The company noticed fan backlash to the match graphic and revealed the new graphic on tonight's edition of RAW.

After Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, WWE revealed the match graphic for the main event of WrestleMania 41. Many fans didn't like the graphic, as Cena's face looked odd.

Now, WWE has changed Cena's face in the graphic, and fans are pretty pleased with it. Check out the old as well as the new graphics and judge for yourself:

Cena's heel turn was a long time in the making. The last time he was a bad guy was way back in 2003. The WWE legend joined Team Angle at Survivor Series 2003, and the squad defeated Team Lesnar at the PLE. Cena joining Angle and the other babyfaces turned him into a fan favorite.

After over two decades, John Cena is a heel again. He will seemingly receive the loudest boos of his career when he comes out to the ring to face Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Championship match at The Show of Shows.

