Summer Rae mocks the WWE universe following Royal Rumble appearance

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae returned to action on Saturday as she entered the women's Royal Rumble match. Following her appearance, Rae took to social media to mock the fans who had trolled her recently.

Summer Rae was called a 'legend' by ring announcer Samantha Irvin on the January 21 episode of SmackDown. Some wrestling fans, however, believe Rae's career hasn't been good enough to be labeled legendary. Many of them even took to Twitter to rubbish Rae's 'legendary' status.

After a four-year hiatus, Rae returned to WWE when she came in at #23 during the Rumble match. Although Rae couldn't go all the way, she later took to Twitter to send out the following message to the WWE universe.

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet



#Legendary After the #RoyalRumble I think that it’s safe to say that I am the fastest superstar in the @wwe After the #RoyalRumble I think that it’s safe to say that I am the fastest superstar in the @wwe 💨 #Legendary

Summer Rae's first WWE run lasted six years, going from FCW to pairing with Fandango and forming alliances with Rusev (a.k.a Miro) and Tyler Breeze.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Summer Rae rips on ‘balding, middle aged men’ who are mad about her being called a WWE Legend wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/summe… Summer Rae rips on ‘balding, middle aged men’ who are mad about her being called a WWE Legend wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/summe… https://t.co/jC68lPyRIm

With a respectful showing in this year's Rumble match, could fans expect to see Summer Rae in a ring again sooner rather than later?

The 2022 women's Royal Rumble was highly entertaining

The women's Royal Rumble match may have been the standout match of the entire premium live event. It featured an array of returning superstars and legends as well as many standout moments of athleticism.

The biggest surprise of the night had to be that of the returning Ronda Rousey, who entered the match at number 28 and went on to win the Rumble. The former RAW women's champion took to Instagram to state how she hopes victories and moments like this can inspire her newborn daughter:

"Since the day I found out I was pregnant and calculated my due date, I knew I wanted to return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble. I so badly wanted to give Pō [her daughter] the same example that my mom gave to me and my sisters - she never broke stride following her dreams while having us," Rousey said.

Despite rumors heavily suggesting that the Rowdy one would return this past weekend, it didn't stop fans exploding in adulation for the UFC Hall of Famer.

