After injuring Seth Rollins, WWE Superstar sends major threat to Braun Strowman; promises to go after another star

Seth Rollins is currently out of action thanks to a severe beatdown that saw him injured, but it seems that Braun Strowman now needs to be cautious as well. A WWE Superstar has decided to take things into his own hands.

Bronson Reed has taken every opportunity to destroy different stars over the last few weeks. He completely decimated Seth Rollins out of nowhere after feeling that he was overlooked on the show. He then went on to destroy R-Truth as well. Both were hit with multiple Tsunamis and went on to suffer cracked ribs and internal bruising. They are currently out of action.

Reed was looking to injure The Miz as well, but Braun Strowman's arrival last week stopped that from happening. Confronting the A-List Superstar backstage, Reed promised that he would come after him in the future.

He also said that he would first maim Braun Strowman.

"I took out Seth Rollins. Now you've gone and gotten Braun Strowman involved, and I'm losing track of all the people I have to maim. So once I maim Braun, and I will maim him, I'm coming back for you," Reed said.

The star will have to be on the lookout for Reed, but everything depends on how things go for him on RAW. Rollins and R-Truth are not back yet after the horrifying beatdown and injuries they suffered.

