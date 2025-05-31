After invading Bianca Belair's house, Naomi would like to break into 32-year-old WWE star's residence to cause "the entire family distress and chaos"

WWE Superstar Naomi is leaving no stone unturned to take shots at her rivals. Following this week's SmackDown, the real-life Bloodline member issued a threat to break into a 32-year-old star's house, mirroring her recent actions against Bianca Belair.

The EST made her return on the May 30, 2025, episode of SmackDown in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. She had been on hiatus since WrestleMania 41 due to broken fingers on her left hand. However, Belair's homecoming was spoiled by The Glow, who attempted to mend their fractured friendship. The situation took a more unsettling turn when Naomi admitted that, after The EST of WWE ghosted her, she entered her home when no one was there.

Responding to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), the former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that breaking into Jade Cargill's house wouldn't be a bad idea, especially after having trespassed on Bianca Belair's property.

"Tell your niece I don’t like her either bc she don’t even got her facts straight however Jade’s [Cargill] house is not a bad idea 😌⚠️," she wrote.

In a different post responding to a user on X, Naomi revealed her wish to enter the 32-year-old WWE star's home without permission to inflict distress and chaos upon her family.

"'Allegedly' I just want to ramshackle the joint bc it’s soooooo nice, steal all of her wigs, luxury and designer items, maybe pawn them, just to cause the entire family distress and chaos 😊⚠️."

Naomi secured a massive win on WWE SmackDown

The segment on SmackDown between the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions was disrupted by The Storm, followed by Nia Jax, who came to the ring. Naomi, Cargill, and Jax competed for a spot in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The 15-minute contest saw all three women showcasing incredible performances in the ring. In the end, The Glow defeated her opponents to punch her ticket to the six-woman gimmick match for the coveted MITB briefcase.

Only time will tell if Naomi can win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles.

