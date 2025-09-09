After Jey Uso turned on LA Knight, top name warns The Usos following WWE RAW

The Usos reunited on WWE RAW against The Vision, but LA Knight paid the price when he took a spear from Jey Uso. Later, Bronson Reed issued a warning to the tag team after the show.

The Usos reunited on WWE RAW when The Vision attacked Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso came to the rescue with a steel chair. On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Jimmy and Jey Uso revealed to The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker that Adam Pearce booked them in a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis.

In the show's main event, LA Knight went one-on-one against Bronson Reed. After a distraction from Bron Breakker, Reed scored a win over Knight. Later, The Vision was chased away by The Usos and The Megastar, but Main Event Jey hit the former two-time United States Champion with a spear to close the segment. Today, Bronson Reed issued a warning to The Usos following the attack on Monday Night RAW.

"Greatest tag team of all time ... until they get in the ring with us. Yeet man and BJ, this ain't no penitentiary, Indianapolis is gonna be the dog house! @bronbreakkerwwe," Reed tweeted on X.

The Usos will team up at a WWE PLE for the first time in over two years

Jimmy and Jey Uso spent over a decade in the Stamford-based promotion as a tag team. The Usos are living legends in the tag team division, as they come close to the likes of The Dudley Boyz and Hardy Boyz with their single reign as champions, clocking over 600 days.

The two dominated the competition even without holding championship gold when they faced Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. After the PLE, the two eventually went their separate ways when Jimmy turned on Jey and rejoined The Bloodline.

It's been over two years since The Usos competed in a traditional tag team match in the Stamford-based promotion. While The Usos helped Roman Reigns at last year's Crown Jewel and Survivor Series: WarGames, Main Event Jey and Big Jim will team up for the first time in over two years as a team against The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

