After John Cena and AJ Styles, another WWE star makes statement on retiring - kicks off tour

John Cena is retiring in a few days later this year, while AJ Styles has announced that he will be doing so in 2026. Now, another WWE star has made a statement on retiring.

Following the retirement announcements of Cena and Styles, Sheamus took to social media today following RAW to let everyone know that he was never going to be retiring. He wrestled in the Battle Royal tonight after quite a while and it was clear that he was still as it as ever. The star is now ready for a huge run on RAW, and may have just started a feud with the Judgment Day.

On social media, he announced that he was never going to be retiring and it was the beginning of his never retiring tour from this week. He then went on to add that Bangers never quit, implying that as long as he was having matches he approved of, he would never be hanging up his boots.

"Sheamus “Never F***ing Retiring Tour” started Monday 20th October 2025. Bangers never quit."

Sheamus has been around a long time as well, much like John Cena and AJ Styles, but he wants one last thing

Much like how John Cena and AJ Styles have had long careers, that is a train that is shared by Sheamus.

The Celtic star has revealed that he has achieved everything that he has wanted in his career with the exception of one thing - the Intercontinental titl.

He may have just started a feud with the Judgment Day on RAW tonight, as he took out JD McDonagh and Finn Balor, before being thrown out himself and then fighting to the back.

Given that Dominik Mysterio, who is part of the Judgment Day, holds the Intercontinental title, Sheamus may have just found himself the feud that he wants.

