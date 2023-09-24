After John Cena, Edge, and Rey Mysterio, Grayson Waller set for another massive segment on WWE SmackDown

WWE star Grayson Waller recently spoke about having Bobby Lashley on his talk show next week on SmackDown.

Ever since his move to the main roster, Waller has made a name for himself rubbing shoulders against some of the biggest names in WWE. The 33-year-old star has managed to get names like Edge, John Cena, Logan Paul, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and many other top stars on his show.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with Waller and Theory on SmackDown Lowdown. The Aussie star claimed that Bobby Lashley coming to "The Grayson Waller Effect" was a huge deal. However, he ended up taunting The All Mighty, stating that the team he was trying to manage, The Street Profits, had just lost a match earlier that night and he would be asking some questions about that.

"Huge guest. What's that tag team he's trying to work with? What's their name? The Street Profits. They ain't undefeated either. And I'm sure I could tell Bobby to his face, but I'm very excited. That's a big guest, that's what we do." [From 4:16 - 4:28]

Bobby Lashley seemed unhappy with The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown

The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins collided with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar this week on SmackDown.

After a long-drawn match, it seemed like The Profits had the match won. Bobby hit Rey on the apron and served him up to Dawkins to make the pin. However, the legendary luchador managed to roll up his opponent and steal the win.

Lashley was irate with how things transpired and berated the duo backstage. He then asked all the suits back and claimed that Ford and Dawkins needed to get their act together soon.

Lashley will appear on "The Grayson Waller Effect" next week, and it will be interesting to see how he handles questions on the future of his association with The Street Profits.

