After John Cena's retirement, WWE legend claims he won't compete in Saudi Arabia

John Cena's final WWE run is set to end in less than two months with only five television appearances. Meanwhile, another legend confirmed that he won't compete in Saudi Arabia against Cena in a rematch regardless of the money the two can make.

AJ Styles has been one of John Cena's greatest rivals in the industry. While their time against each other was much shorter than any other rival from The Franchise Player's past, the two legends made it count and created magic together inside the squared circle.

In an appearance on WWE's RAW Recap podcast, the 48-year-old legend confirmed that he won't wrestle John Cena in Saudi Arabia in the future, as their upcoming match is their final match. While he joked about the amount of money that comes with competing in Saudi Arabia, Styles thinks he's probably done right after Cena.

"Let's just be honest about the whole thing. I don't know if you guys noticed, but I haven't been in the main event picture. So, I wasn't that important. But it sounds to me like the fans wanted this match, and at the end of the day, it's John Cena's retirement tour, so we're going to give them what they want. So, I'm happy to have the opportunity to face John one more time, and I can tell you this: it'll never happen again. I don't care how much money they offer us. I say probably. We're not going to Saudi Arabia for another match, and I know in my heart it's the right thing, and John's going to be retiring soon, and I'm going to be right behind him," Styles said.

WWE Crown Jewel will be John Cena's last event in Australia

John Cena's retirement tour is set to end in December 2025 in Washington when he has his final match in the company as a performer at Saturday Night's Main Event. While the event is a few weeks away, Cena is closing the book as a performer, and Crown Jewel will be his final premium live event in Australia.

The Never-Seen 17 is set to face AJ Styles in a one-on-one match, which would be their last match in the ring before Cena leaves in-ring competition. It'll be interesting to see if The Franchise Player can get one more win in the bag against one of his popular WWE rivals.

