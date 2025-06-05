After Liv Morgan, WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez is also the target of a crazy stalker who wants her dead

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez has been involved in an incredibly unfortunate situation. The 23-year-old has established herself as one of the fastest-rising superstars in the company.

However, Perez's rapid growth on the main roster has drawn unwanted attention, as a crazy stalker wants the former NXT Women's Champion dead. An account on X called “Is Roxanne Perez D3ad yet?” leaked Perez's home address and posted a series of cryptic tweets

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a female WWE Superstar has been involved in a situation like this. Previously, former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was involved in a chilling situation when a stalker broke into her home with a knife, zip ties, and duct tape.

Another WWE Superstar who has also been involved in an unfortunate situation is Liv Morgan. On Tuesday, Morgan's alleged stalker was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center.

Morgan and Roxanne Perez are currently involved in the same Judgment Day storyline. Perez was introduced to the faction by Finn Balor amid Morgan's absence from WWE television. The 23-year-old also helped Balor and JD McDonagh win their latest tag team match, but accidentally cost Morgan her return match against Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW.

Perez will be in action this weekend at the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

