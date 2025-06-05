Liv Morgan’s stalker allegedly arrested; WWE contacted FBI for help

WWE held another round of NXT TV tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday, and unfortunately, there was an incident with an alleged stalker of Liv Morgan. New details were just disclosed on the concerning matter, including an update on WWE's involvement and the suspect's identity.

Wrestling fans are generally respectful toward the wrestlers they watch on TV every week, but there have been documented cases of talents being stalked, harassed, and even victimized, as was the case with Sonya Deville in 2020. A man was arrested outside of the Performance Center on Tuesday night, and police reportedly found him with bags of evidence. It was later revealed to be a man that has been stalking one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

The man arrested in Orlando on Tuesday night has been identified as 41-year-old Shawn Aaron Chan. He is being held by the Orange County Sheriff with no bond, facing multiple charges, and an out-of-county warrant from Pasco County, FL.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported on X that the alleged stalker was apparently arrested in another incident, which could explain the out-of-county warrant. WWE learned of the stalker and took the issue to the FBI.

"So it appears that Liv Morgan's stalker was arrested in a separate incident, with details still emerging. We're told that WWE was informed of the stalker and took it to the FBI to handle it," Sean Ross Sapp wrote.

World Wrestling Entertainment and TKO have not publicly commented on the arrest as of this writing. Morgan also has not acknowledged the reports on her social media.

