4 times WWE fans went too far

Over the years, WWE has created several characters and storylines that have been thoroughly enjoyed by fans. However, at times, some experiments by the Stamford-based promotion have failed. While this has affected the company in several ways, it has also affected the superstars involved.

On many occasions, several superstars have been subject to physical and verbal attacks from some fans. Naturally, this is something the superstars do not deserve, given they are just playing a character and trying to entertain audiences. However, it is still something that happens.

In this article, we will look at four times WWE fans went too far:

#4. A fan tried to kidnap WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

Phillip Arnold Thomas, a 24-year-old man from South Carolina, attempted to kidnap RAW Superstar Sonya Deville and keep her hostage in 2023. After stalking Sonya on social media, Thomas made his way to Florida and reached the WWE Superstar's home, planning to keep her hostage.

Once on Sonya's property, the then 24-year-old waited for her to sleep, after which he tried to sneak into her house by opening the back door. However, luckily for Sonya, this attempt by Thomas led to the home alarm being activated, after which she spotted the individual on her property and called 911.

#3. Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan

In 2021, Seth Rollins had a successful outing against Finn Balor during an episode of Monday Night RAW. However, this outing quickly turned sour. When The Visionary was walking the aisle to go backstage, he was attacked by a fan. While the broadcast camera captured the incident, they were quick to change the camera angle.

Post-attack, the attacker, Elisah Spencer, was handed over to the New York City Police Department and was charged with attempted assault. In an interview, Spencer revealed that he attacked Rollins because the former had shelled out $3,000 in gift cards to a person who claimed to be Seth Rollins and promised to help him in his wrestling career.

#2. Bret Hart was attacked during his Hall of Fame induction

Fans of The Hart Foundation and wrestling fans in general looked towards the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame as the legendary faction was set to be inducted. While the induction did happen, Bret Hart was involved in an unfortunate incident in which he was attacked by a man named Zachery Madsen.

Madsen made his way to the ring and attacked Hart when the latter was delivering his speech. While people close to Hart were quick to help the legend, seeing him in such a spot was not a good look.

#1. Ava gets death threats

During the latest edition of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes told Roman Reigns he would not face him at WrestleMania 40 after he sought the counsel of a man who knew Reigns well. As soon as The American Nightmare said this, The Rock made a surprise appearance, and a match between The Brahma Bull and Reigns seemed inevitable.

However, this potential match received plenty of criticism from fans, as they were eager to see Cody Rhodes finish the story. While some fans expressed their disappointment by making the face-off video between The Rock and The Tribal Chief the most disliked video, other fans took it too far by attacking the former's daughter.

Taking to X/Twitter, Ava mentioned that she had been receiving death threats for a situation she had no control over. The WWE NXT General Manager requested to be left out of the situation.

