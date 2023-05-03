WWE star Sonya Deville's stalker sentenced to 15 years in prison

Two years after the frightening incident, the stalker of WWE star Sonya Deville was given a prison sentence of 15 years. Twenty-four-year-old Philip Thomas II will also serve 15 years of probation after being released from jail.

Deville had a scary incident in August 2020 when a man entered her house and tried to kidnap her. She was with her friend and former WWE star Mandy Rose when the incident took place.

Fox 13 Tampa Bay is now reporting that the accused has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after the case was reopened. Thomas pled guilty to several charges of attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary.

The case was closed in 2021 after it was ruled that the stalker was mentally unfit to stand trial. He was sent to a mental health facility in June of that year but was found guilty when the case was reopened.

What happened with WWE star Sonya Deville?

Sonya Deville spoke about the incident on the Pat McAfee podcast last year and revealed that it was a 'crazy ride' as everything was fine that night. However, things took a turn after midnight as Philip Thomas II entered the house.

She said:

"It's been a crazy ride and you never know something like that is gonna happen until it happens. And you don't know how you're gonna feel about something like that happening until it happens. I'll just say, the day of, I was like, 'Oh, everything's fine. I'm gonna go sleep in my house tonight.' And then by the time nightfall came I was – like, couldn't even drive to the neighborhood. So, it's crazy. And definitely being on the other side of things, it feels good to be back in the mix and finally getting back in the ring since then. It's kinda like a big full-circle moment for me," said Deville.

Thomas was constantly sending messages to Sonya Deville on social media and then started reaching out to her friends and family. His final message to her was a threat to kill Mandy Rose, who was in the house with Deville.

